    Published On : Tue, Mar 9th, 2021

    DCP Vinita Sahu felicitates woman officials on the occasion of International Women’s Day

    Nagpur: In a bid to mark International Women’s Day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 Vinita Sahu felicitated women officials at Sitabuldi Police Station on Monday.

    Dhanashri Lekaruware, Yoga instructor, Adv Smita Sarode, Ujjwala Sharma, Corporator, Pragati Patil, Corporator, Nutan Revatkar, Sheetal Patil and others were prominently present on this occasion.

    Along with other women, DCP Vinita Sahu also significance of International Women’s Day on this occasion and extended her greetings.

    Senior Police Inspector, Atul Sabnis and all the Sitabuldi Police staff worked hard for the success of the programme.

