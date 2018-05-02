Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Apr 22nd, 2020
    National News

    Maha holds on to 1st slot for maximum coronavirus deaths

    The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 640 and the number of cases to 19,984 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 15,474, while 3,869 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals. A total of 37 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening — 19 from Maharashtra, 13 from Gujarat, three from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu and Jhakhand.

    Of the 640 deaths: Maharashtra tops the tally with 251 fatalities
    Gujarat at 90,
    Madhya Pradesh at 76,
    Delhi at 47,
    Rajasthan at 25,
    Telengana at 23
    Andhra Pradesh at 22.
    Uttar Pradesh at 20
    Tamil Nadu 18 deaths
    Karantaka 17 deaths
    Punjab 16 deaths
    West Bengal 15 fatalities
    Jammu and Kashmir 5 deaths
    Kerala, Jhakhand and Haryana have three deaths each.
    Bihar reported two deaths
    Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each.

