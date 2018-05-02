Maha holds on to 1st slot for maximum coronavirus deaths

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 640 and the number of cases to 19,984 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 15,474, while 3,869 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals. A total of 37 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening — 19 from Maharashtra, 13 from Gujarat, three from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu and Jhakhand.

Of the 640 deaths: Maharashtra tops the tally with 251 fatalities

Gujarat at 90,

Madhya Pradesh at 76,

Delhi at 47,

Rajasthan at 25,

Telengana at 23

Andhra Pradesh at 22.

Uttar Pradesh at 20

Tamil Nadu 18 deaths

Karantaka 17 deaths

Punjab 16 deaths

West Bengal 15 fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir 5 deaths

Kerala, Jhakhand and Haryana have three deaths each.

Bihar reported two deaths

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each.