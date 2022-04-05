Maha HM warns netas making communal remarks

Advertisement

“Nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony,” Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume. Thackeray’s stand was endorsed by BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj who offered to fund the installation of loudspeakers in temples to play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and also demanded the removal of illegal loudspeakers from mosques.

Advertisement

“The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities,” Walse Patil told reporters.

Advertisement

On the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly.

“I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches. This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement