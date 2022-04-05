ED action an attack on Marathi manoos: Raut

Advertisement

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed Enforcement Directorate action to attach his property an attack on middle class Marathi manoos and asserted he will not be cowed by such moves and resist any act to pressurise him.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut pointed out that the ED action came on a day when the Mumbai Police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of extortion against the central agency’s officers.

Last month, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that some ED officers were running an extortion racket. Raut said the ED’s action is an act of vengeance and the agency’s claim against him will fall flat.

The Shiv Sena leader also tweeted “Asatyamev Jayate’ (lie has triumphed) after the action by the financial crimes probe agency.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed he was being targeted by the BJP, a former ally of the Shiv Sena, as he did not support efforts to bring down the MVA government in Maharashtra.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government also comprises the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

“Your (the BJP) government could not be formed because of me. Now I am not supporting you in bringing down the government. This is an attempt to pressurise me, but I will now be cowed,” he added.

