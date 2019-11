Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the governor has refused to grant more time to the Sena to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

However, Aaditya said that Shiv Sena’s claim on formation of a government in Maharashtra still stands legally.

Aaditya also told mediapersons the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress agreed in-principle to support the Shiv Sena government.