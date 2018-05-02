Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Nov 11th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maha Guv invites NCP, gives time till tomorrow

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday night invited the Nationalist Congress Party, which is the third largest party in the state, to Raj Bhavan, state unit chief Jayant Patil said.

He said the NCP will discuss the issue with its ally, the Congress, and get back to Koshyari by or before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Patil, however, didn’t mention government formation while talking to reporters.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has 54 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly which is the third largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56).

“As per the procedure, the governor has given us a letter being the third largest party in the state of Maharashtra and therefore, we have suggested to him that we will have to talk to our alliance partner. We have assured him
that we will get back to him as early as possible,” Patil said.

NCP legislature party leader Ajit Pawar and senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde accompanied Patil. –

Comments are closed.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
Hindi News
शिवसेना ने सरकार गठन के लिए मांगा समय, राज्यपाल ने किया इंकार
शिवसेना ने सरकार गठन के लिए मांगा समय, राज्यपाल ने किया इंकार
शिवसेना को समर्थन पर फैसला नहीं: कांग्रेस
शिवसेना को समर्थन पर फैसला नहीं: कांग्रेस
Trending News
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Sena leaving NDA? Sawant quits central ministry
Sena leaving NDA? Sawant quits central ministry
Featured News
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
Trending In Nagpur
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने मनाया राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस
आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने मनाया राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी का नोटिफिकेशन: परीक्षा में सुपरवाइजर नियुक्ति के लिए जानकारी भेजे कॉलेज
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी का नोटिफिकेशन: परीक्षा में सुपरवाइजर नियुक्ति के लिए जानकारी भेजे कॉलेज
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
नियम तीन सवारी बिठाने का, लेकिन 5 से ज्यादा बिठाई जा रही है सवारियां
नियम तीन सवारी बिठाने का, लेकिन 5 से ज्यादा बिठाई जा रही है सवारियां
स्कैनर मशीन पर तैनात स्टाफ की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया बैग चोरी करनेवाला आरोपी
स्कैनर मशीन पर तैनात स्टाफ की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया बैग चोरी करनेवाला आरोपी
सरकार बनाने के लिए शिवसेना, भाजपा, राष्ट्रवादी, कांग्रेस की बैठकों का दौर शुरू
सरकार बनाने के लिए शिवसेना, भाजपा, राष्ट्रवादी, कांग्रेस की बैठकों का दौर शुरू
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145