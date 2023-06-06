Maha Govt rolls out Fire and Emergency Fee for urban properties

Nagpur: Now, property owners in Nagpur would be required to pay Fire and Emergency Fee ranging from 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent that would be calculated on annual value of the property.

Maharashtra Government notified that from May 30, 2023, the fee would be applicable for residential, institutional, commercial and industrial properties in two categories. The first category has limited the height of buildings up to 45 m and for above 45 m, the rate would be in the range of 0.50 to 1 per cent. Owners already pay Property Tax, and now Fire and Emergency Fee has been added to it.

Every year on April 1, the Department of Registration and Stamps notifies the ready reckoner rates for all the cities in Maharashtra. In case of any upward revision in the rates, the fees also increase. For the properties in 45 metre category, for residential building the fees applicable would 0.25 percent, for Institutions 0.50 percent, for commercial 0.50 percent and for Industry 0.75 percent.

Buildings with height above 45 metres would attract fees of 0.50 per cent in residential category, 0.75 for institutions, and 1 per cent respectively for commercial and Industry. Maharashtra Government approved the Maharashtra Fire Preventive and Lifesaving Measures (Amendment) Act that allows levying of the tax named as Fire Brigade and Emergency Service Free Structure.

About calculating the area of the building, the rules further state that it would be gross area consisting of basement, easement, stilts, podium, staircases, lifts, lobbies, passages, balconies, cantilever portions, service floors, and refuge area that is shown in the Building Plan that is certified by the architect and submitted to the authority concerned during construction of the building.

The notification says that buildings which are less than 15 metres high are exempted from the preview of Fire Service Fees. Also, all those buildings identified in section 15 of National Building Code of India, Part 4, would also be exempted from paying the annual fees.

