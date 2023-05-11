Maha govt legal, MVA conspiracy defeated: Fadnavis

“This is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court,” Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis says at a presser in Mumbai. “Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s conspiracy has been defeated. Now, no one should doubt that the Maharashtra government is completely legal,” Fadnavis says.

“It doesn’t suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he has forgotten his morals when he went with NCP and Congress for CM post. He had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him,” Fadnavis continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement