Income Tax raids: Many big fishes got trapped in Ravi Agarwal’s dubious deals!

Nagpur: Following the massive Income Tax raids in Nagpur on Wednesday, many big fishes in Nagpur could be trapped by the officials of the Department. The Income Tax Department has reportedly uncovered that many big persons got netted by Ravi Agarwal, the Chairman of L7 Group of Companies and the dealing in crores in the Kolkata-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), a media report said.

The officials of the Income Tax Department took action at 20 places including the residences and offices of nine businessmen in the hawala and dabba business.

The Income Tax Department has suspected that many prominent people of the city have been caught in the net of Ravi Agarwal in the dabba business. Notably, the Income Tax Department can investigate financial irregularities above Rs 50 lakh anytime in 10 years and for this very reason, many of Nagpur’s businessmen, builders, industrialists and traders could get trapped in the net of the Department.

It is learnt that during the raids on Wednesday, May 10, the Income Tax sleuths reportedly seized many incriminating documents from Ravi Agarwal’s places. The documents reportedly contained information regarding many reputed persons taking hefty money from Agarwal’s shell companies. It is learnt that Agarwal gave the address of his NBFC in Mumbai instead of Kolkata from where all the dubious affairs are being run. Ravi Agarwal followed the footsteps of notorious fraudster Pankaj Mehadia who duped several persons in crores, the media report said.

The Income Tax Department has already raided Pankaj Mehadia and his associates. According to the information received by the Income Tax Department, Ravi Agarwal used to join hands with prominent people of the city and in return he was earning 3 to 4 percent. Ravi’s L7 had a big role in this task. Through which the dabba business was run.

Ravi Agarwal’s ‘Chhatarpur Farm’ is located within the Nagpur city limits. It is reported that the Income Tax Department has also visited the Farm and invited the prominent officials of the city to this place. Many officials of Income Tax, Police, ED provided special services in this Chhatarpur Farm.

Many millionaires of Nagpur have bought ‘Villa’ in Chhatarpur. It includes city industrialists, fruit sellers, cricket bookies and big officials. Not only this, a famous builder of the city is also caught in Ravi Agarwal’s net who has taken a loan of crores from Ravi. The document in this regard has also been handed over to the Income Tax Department.

Pyare Khan will be thoroughly interrogated

Pyare Khan’s appearance in this action of the Income Tax Department has caused a stir among many people. Pyare Khan, who was once an auto driver, is playing in crores and crores today. Everyone is wondering how he made so much money in such a short period of time.

