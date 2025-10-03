Maha Govt boosts nightlife: Shops, theatres can run 24×7, but bars stay restricted

Mumbai: In a landmark decision aimed at boosting business and nightlife, the Maharashtra Government has allowed all commercial establishments, including shops and theatres, to remain open 24×7. However, businesses serving alcohol, such as permit rooms, beer bars, and wine shops, will continue to face restrictions.

The move comes after repeated complaints from locals and traders that police and civic authorities were creating hurdles for businesses operating at night.

The notification, issued by the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, states that all establishments (except liquor-serving outlets) can now function round-the-clock, provided they comply with labour welfare rules under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.

One key condition is that every employee must be given a mandatory weekly break of 24 consecutive hours. The law also empowers labour inspectors to monitor compliance.

With the removal of the timing cap, theatres and cinemas can now decide their own hours of operation, a change expected to further fuel entertainment and retail businesses, especially during the festive season.

“This decision will give a major push to trade and tourism, while also creating more job opportunities in the service sector,” said a senior official from the Industries Department.

Local traders have welcomed the decision but urged authorities to ensure smooth implementation. “Shops being allowed to run 24×7 is a positive step, but police harassment must stop. Otherwise, the circular will remain only on paper,” said a shop owner from Mumbai.

The State Government has also directed police and local administration to facilitate the new system without unnecessary interference.

While the move is expected to boost earnings and customer convenience, citizens remain watchful of how effectively the 24×7 system will function in practice.