Maha Govt announces Rs 31,628 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday announced a massive Rs 31,628 crore relief package for farmers affected by excessive rainfall across the State. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis said, “Farmers have suffered immense crop damage due to heavy rains. They must get back on their feet, and the government will extend maximum assistance to ensure that.”

Compensation details

• Dryland farming: Rs 18,500 per hectare

• Seasonal horticulture: Rs 27,000 per hectare

• Irrigated horticulture: Rs 32,500 per hectare

Fadnavis described the deep emotional bond farmers share with their crops, saying, “For farmers, their crops are like their own children. In many regions, the soil itself has been eroded, making Rabi sowing nearly impossible. Though it’s impossible to offer 100% compensation, we are determined to provide the highest possible relief to help them recover.”

The Chief Minister added that 29 districts and 253 talukas have suffered extensive losses. “We’ve decided to provide uniform aid across these regions,” he said.

The government will provide financial assistance for rebuilding homes, as well as for farmers who lost cattle and poultry. Farmers engaged in poultry farming will receive Rs 100 per bird. For eroded farmland, the State will offer Rs 47,000 per hectare in cash and Rs 3 lakh through the NREGA scheme. Additionally, Rs 30,000 per well will be given for desilting operations.

Funds to reach before Diwali

Out of the Rs 31,628 crore package, over Rs 18,000 crore will be directed specifically toward crop loss compensation. “We aim to disburse the majority of funds before Diwali,” Fadnavis said, adding that cases not covered under the standard rules would be assisted through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) contributions

The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.

CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Nearly more than one crore hectares were under farm produce. Out of which more than 68 lakh hectares of crops are damaged. Twenty-nine districts and 253 talukas, encompassing 2,059 revenue circles, are covered under the compensation package, the CM said.

Addressing a press conference with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the Chief Minister stated that the relief package will include a Rs 47,000 per hectare cash component, with an additional Rs 3 lakh per hectare to be provided through the MGNREGA.

Farmers suffered losses amid heavy rainfall. There was a loss of cattle, houses and public infrastructure in rural areas. While some people also lost their lives, others were injured. CM Fadnavis announced support for rebuilding the destroyed houses and Rs 50,000 for shop owners who suffered losses.

He said, “We will help rebuild houses damaged due to floods. The assistance will be provided under the PM Awas Yojana. Also, shop owners who suffered losses will be given an assistance of Rs 50,000, and cattle damage will be covered.”

According to the NDRF, only three animals were covered, but the state government has revoked this norm and will cover every dead animal of farmers, the CM added.

While announcing the relief package, he said that no one can provide full compensation for the financial and mental problems faced by the farmers.

“No one can provide a hundred per cent compensation for the financial and mental problems faced by the farmers. We want our farmers to again stand on their feet,” he told reporters.

Earlier, on October 5, Devendra Fadnavis had said that a decision would be made soon to support farmers affected by heavy rains. (FRP) for sugarcane

“We had asked for aid to the farmer through FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price), but some sugar factory owners opposed us… Our farmers are in a disaster. Some people want to politicise this disaster… We will soon make a decision in the interest of farmers,” CM said.