Light Gallery Inaugurates Central India’s Largest Lighting Showroom at MIDC Wadi

Nagpur: In a landmark moment for the region’s design and décor industry, Light Gallery inaugurated Central India’s biggest lighting showroom at MIDC Wadi on October 5. Spanning an impressive 40,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art showroom is set to redefine how lighting is experienced, designed, and integrated into modern spaces.

The Light Gallery showroom brings together every lighting category imaginable — from elegant chandeliers and pendant hangings to wall lights, downlights, outdoor and landscape lighting, and commercial-grade fixtures. It caters to a wide range of customers including residential, commercial, hospitality, and farmhouse projects, offering both functionality and aesthetic excellence under one roof.

Each display zone inside the showroom has been curated as a real-life vignette, allowing visitors to see how lighting transforms different spaces such as living rooms, lobbies, restaurants, and gardens. The collections reflect diverse design styles — from luxurious and royal to classic and premium contemporary — with an emphasis on superior craftsmanship and finishes.

Light Gallery also showcases exclusive designer ranges and top international brands, along with the latest in LED, smart, and energy-efficient lighting technologies. A dedicated landscape and outdoor lighting zone, custom design services, and turnkey project support make it a complete lighting destination for professionals and premium homeowners alike.

With on-site lighting experts, demo setups, and after-sales installation support, Light Gallery promises a seamless, end-to-end experience for its customers.

The brand positions itself as the one-stop lighting destination for architects, interior designers, builders, and discerning homeowners — living up to its vision:

“Where luxury, craftsmanship and technology meet light.”