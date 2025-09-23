Maha Govt announces Rs 2,215 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

Mumbai: Torrential rains over the past several days have battered large parts of Maharashtra, throwing life out of gear across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan, and Western Maharashtra. Cloudburst-like downpours have not only disrupted daily life but also inflicted heavy losses on the farming community.

In response to the widespread damage, the state government has announced a massive Rs 2,215 crore relief package for compensation to those affected by the excessive rainfall between June and August. The declaration was made by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The aid is expected to benefit over 31.64 lakh people, with a significant portion directed towards farmers who bore the brunt of crop destruction in Vidarbha and Marathwada. While opposition leaders had demanded that the government officially declare a “wet drought,” the administration has chosen instead to release financial assistance on priority.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had recently urged the state to deploy additional NDRF teams, ensure timely evacuation of people and livestock to safer areas, and conduct immediate on-ground reviews by guardian ministers. With the Met Department warning of intensified rainfall this week, concerns remain high.

Although the government has not formally declared a wet drought, this relief package comes as a major step towards supporting affected citizens and farmers during one of the harshest monsoon spells in recent years.