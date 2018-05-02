Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Nov 23rd, 2019
Maha governor revoked central rule at 5.47 am

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after President’s rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a home ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of central rule this morning.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after President’s rule was revoked.

