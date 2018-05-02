Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Aug 24th, 2020
    Maha Governor launches new website of Bhamla Foundation

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today launched the new website of the well known social organization Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. (bhamlafoundation.org)

    Filmstar Shekhar Suman, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Ajinkya Patil, Foundation President Asif Bhamla and other promienent persons were present.

    Applauding the work of the Bhamla Foundation in Dharavi during the Covid -19 pandemic situation, Governor Koshyari said service to society can be rendered in many ways. He said the biggest reward of service is satisfaction. He said lasting good work not only benefits society, but also future generations. A tree sapling was planted by the Governor on the occasion.

