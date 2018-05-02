Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maha eateries to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm

    Restaurants and bars in Maharashtra have been allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm or as directed by the municipal commissioners or district collectors, the state government said on Wednesday.

    The government has conveyed this in a letter sent to the bodies representing hotels and restaurants.

    Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars in the state have been allowed to resume their operations from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities.

    “It is hereby informed that the restaurants and bars will remain open from 8 am and close at 10 pm sharp, or as directed by the respective municipal commissioners or district collectors (depending on the prevalent situation of COVID-19 pandemic),” Dr Dhananjay Savalkar, joint director (tourism), said in the letter issued on Wednesday.

    He also said that all the stakeholder restaurants and bars from the state need to follow the timings mandatorily.





