Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening

Here’s what it looks like in Maharashtra.

Counting of votes began for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening, officials said.

A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines were used for the four-phase polls in the state where counting is taking place at 48 counting centres in 38 locations from 8 am, an election official said.

“The trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon and results by 4 pm,” he said.

Over a lakh polling staff and around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state, the official said. Maharashtra, which has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the country after Uttar Pradesh’s 80, went to polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and a total of 867 candidates were in the fray.

The voter turnout this time was 60.80 per cent, up from 60.32 per cent in 2014.