Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

EC launches app for voters to track results

The Election Commission on Wednesday came up with a new IT-based initiative to provide real-time trends and results of the counting of the votes on May 23.

“Trends and results will be available on the ECI website as well as on the Voter Helpline App available on both Android and iOS,” said the Election Commission.

The dissemination of information will start from 8 am on the counting day and will be continuously updated, said the commission.

The app boasts of a number of innovative features including an option to bookmark one’s favourite candidate from a constituency and track her result exclusively said the commission.

“Users with the help of filters can find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or state-wise results from the app,” said the commission.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
Trending News
Nagpur – Ramtek Loksabha Election 2019 Results LIVE
Nagpur – Ramtek Loksabha Election 2019 Results LIVE
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar resigns, set to join Shiv Sena
NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar resigns, set to join Shiv Sena
ISRO successfully launches earth observation satellite
ISRO successfully launches earth observation satellite
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur – Ramtek Loksabha Election 2019 Results LIVE
Nagpur – Ramtek Loksabha Election 2019 Results LIVE
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Minor, 35-year-old woman raped in Hudkeshar, Koradi
Minor, 35-year-old woman raped in Hudkeshar, Koradi
Journo turned ‘Waterman’ Sachin Dravekar tracks down his journey of becoming people’s ‘Sachin Bhau’
Journo turned ‘Waterman’ Sachin Dravekar tracks down his journey of becoming people’s ‘Sachin Bhau’
Elaborate police bandobast for counting: CP Upadhyay
Elaborate police bandobast for counting: CP Upadhyay
Hudkeshwar contractor murder case takes a new twist
Hudkeshwar contractor murder case takes a new twist
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
SECR to run special train from Gondia to Mangalore on Friday
SECR to run special train from Gondia to Mangalore on Friday
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145