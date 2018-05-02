Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown will not be re-imposed

    appeals people not to believe in rumours

    Mumbai: Reacting to rumours of lockdown being re-imposed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Friday issued a clarification appealing to people not to believe in such rumours.

    In a statement Maharashtra CMO’s office said, “There are some reports doing rounds on social media claiming that lockdown will be re-imposed and shops will be shut. Please do not believe in such rumours, as no such decision has been taken by the Maharashtra government.”

    The Maharashtra government has also warned people of strict against people spreading such rumours.

    Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra CMO wrote: “Lockdown will not be re-imposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt’s instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care.”

    On June 10, Thackeray had said he would be forced to roll back lockdown relaxation if people didn’t take social distancing rules seriously. “Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare,” he said.

    On May 31, Maharashtra government had released new COVID-19 lockdown relaxation guidelines in order to restart activities in the state. Terming it “Mission Begin Again”, these relaxations are being implemented in a phased manner for the non-COVID-19 containment zones.

    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Scolded for using TikTok, village boy commits suicide
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    दादाजी खोब्रागडे यांचा मरणोत्तर पद्म पुरस्काराने सन्मान व्हावा – जयंत पाटील
    शिक्षण सभापती ने घेतला आढावा
    सफल रहा इंस्टाग्राम -१०१ विषय पर वेबीनार
    हिंगना के नीलडोह अमरनगर में कोरोना मरीज के संपर्क में आए कई लोग
    Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown will not be re-imposed
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    Emergency? Call 112 for police in Nagpur
    अपने प्रभाग के साथ ही दूसरे प्रभागों में भी नगरसेविका वर्षा ठाकरे कर रही है लोगो की मदद
    Emergency? Call 112 for police in Nagpur
    सफल रहा इंस्टाग्राम -१०१ विषय पर वेबीनार
    Bombay hc grants bail to members of Tablighi jamat hailing from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
    Scolded for using TikTok, village boy commits suicide
    रेल्वे रुग्णालयात गोंधळ, भौतिक दुरत्वाचे उल्लघन
    एनसीपी में निष्ठवानों को नहीं दी जा रही तवज्जों
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    रस्त्यालगतच्या पावसाळी नाल्यांची मोठया प्रमाणात सफाई
    शासनाचे नियम पाळा नाही तर नागपुरात होईल कोव्हिडचा उद्रेक मनपा आयुक्तांचा इशारा
