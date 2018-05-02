Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown will not be re-imposed

appeals people not to believe in rumours

Mumbai: Reacting to rumours of lockdown being re-imposed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Friday issued a clarification appealing to people not to believe in such rumours.

In a statement Maharashtra CMO’s office said, “There are some reports doing rounds on social media claiming that lockdown will be re-imposed and shops will be shut. Please do not believe in such rumours, as no such decision has been taken by the Maharashtra government.”

The Maharashtra government has also warned people of strict against people spreading such rumours.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra CMO wrote: “Lockdown will not be re-imposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt’s instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care.”

On June 10, Thackeray had said he would be forced to roll back lockdown relaxation if people didn’t take social distancing rules seriously. “Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare,” he said.

On May 31, Maharashtra government had released new COVID-19 lockdown relaxation guidelines in order to restart activities in the state. Terming it “Mission Begin Again”, these relaxations are being implemented in a phased manner for the non-COVID-19 containment zones.