Maha Cabinet Minister, Sunil Kedar tested positive for Corona Virus

Nagpur: Senior Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Sunil Kedar tested positive of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Thursday. He has been admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He has also requested those who have come in contact with over the last 14 days,to get tested.

Kedar was in headline recently when he had issued an open threat to the three state Congress leaders who wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding a “full time and effective leadership”.

Kedar had asked Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik and Milind Deora, the three signatories from Maharashtra to the now-controversial letter signed by 23 Congress leaders, to apologise, or else they will not be allowed to roam freely within the state.