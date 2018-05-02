Maha asks for 20 companies of Central forces

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Maharashtra has asked the Centre for reinforcements so the fatigued and over-worked police force in the state can get some rest.

The state government has made a request for companies of Central Armed Police Forces to maintain law and order.

The development comes two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime Minister Modi during the video conference that the state should be given central forces as police are under heavy pressure.

The state has asked for 2000 Central cops to be deployed in the state.