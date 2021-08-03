Maha: 99.6% state board students pass Class 12

The highest-ever 99.63 students passed the class 12 `evaluation’ of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), as per the results declared on Tuesday. No examination was conducted for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of students’ performance, board chairman Dinkar Patil said.

“This year the evaluation was done on the basis of internal assessment marks which schools sent to the board….The board received internal assessment scores of 13,19,754 new students, of which 13,14,965 have passed,” he said.

The passing percentage was 99.63 per cent, 8.97 percentage points higher than the last year, he added. Also, of 66,871 students who repeated Class 12, 63,063 or 94.31 per cent cleared the evaluation, Patil said. Of nine divisions in the state, Konkan recorded the highest 99.81 passing percentage, while Aurangabad registered the lowest 99.34.

The passing percentage of girls was 99.73, while 99.54 per cent of boys and 99.59 per cent of differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

The results will be available on the weblink https://mh-hsc.ac.in from 4 pm, the board said.