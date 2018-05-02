Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020
    National News

    Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Resigns

    Bhopal: Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ahead of trust vote. Kamal Nath resigned because the Congress did not have the numbers required to prove majority in the house. A defeat in the floor test may have perhaps been more humiliating, hence the resignation.

    Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, “Mera kya kasuur tha? (What was my fault)”

    “The BJP got 15 years to develop the state but it didn’t. I got just 15 months of which in two months there was a model code of conduct due to Lok Sabha election,” he said.

    Accusing the BJP of “conspiring against his government”, Kamal Nath said the BJP had been hands in glove in this conspiracy from Day 1.

    “My government was able to prove majority in the house on three occasions. The BJP could not tolerate it. So, it conspired with a maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and 22 greedy MLAs and planned to topple my government,” Kamal Nath said, adding that the people of Madhya Pradesh won’t forgive these “greedy and rebellious” people.

    “This is not my betrayal, but it is the betrayal of the people of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

    With a politically important state like Madhya Pradesh slipping out of its kitty just 15 months after it came to power, ironically after 15 years, the Congress’ already dwindling footprints in India’s political canvas has shrunk further.

