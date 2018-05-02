Madhya Pradesh Ex-CM Chauhan in Nagpur today

Nagpur: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan is coming to Nagpur on Thursday.

Chauhan, who is national in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership drive, will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 11 am on Thursday.

Sandip Joshi, General Secretary of BJP city unit; Sandeep Jadhav, Kishor Palandurkar, Bhojraj Dumbe, and other officebearers have appealed to the party workers to remain present at the airport to welcome Chauhan, states a press release issued by Chandan Goswami