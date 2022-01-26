MADC issued cheques dishonoured due to bank’s technical err: Nagpur Officials

Nagpur: Following the two cheques issued by the Maharashtra Airpot Development Corporation (MADC) were bounced on Tuesday, the MADC Officials, the nodal agency of MIHAN Project, issued a statement on Wednesday holding the Bank responsible for the issue due the technical errors from their side. I Notably, the cheques were given by the Financial Department to bidders of the proposed five-star hotel in MIHAN.

“This is with reference to the news published in few local newspapers of Nagpur regarding Bank cheques being issued by MADC to the unsuccessful bidders of proposed plot for setting up Five Star Hotel in MIHAN were dishonoured by Bank,” the MADC Authorities contented in the issued statement.

“MADC hereby clarifies that bank account has enough funds and the same was confirmed by the bank officials too; and that the cheques may have got dishonoured due to some technical reason which can be verified only when the bank reopens on Thursday, as the banks are closed today on account of Republic Day,” they said.

“Shri Deepak Kapoor Hon’ VC&MD of MADC has taken serious cognizance of this matter and has directed Chief Financial Officer from Mumbai Headquarter to immediately rush to Nagpur Office today itself i.e. 26th January 2022 to resolve the matter on priority and to the satisfaction of all concerned,” the statement reads.





