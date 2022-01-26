Celebrate Republic Day: Discover the making of India’s Constitution

India is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. The day holds importance because the Constitution of India came into force and India became a sovereign state on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was this day that India became a republic. The day is celebrated as a national holiday. One of the major attractions of this day is the parade, which begins at Rajpath in New Delhi and ends at India Gate.

Like every year, the President of India will unfurl the national flag of India, also known as Tiranga, or tricolor, at the Red Fort, New Delhi.