Nagpur: The Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal has installed a beautiful idol of Goddess Durga as a pandal resembling mountains and caves. With the theme of Mountain Tracking, the gate of the mountanous pandal has also been in the shape of a cave.

The festivity is being celebrated with most grandeur. Many pandals around the city come up with unique themes to entertain the masses.