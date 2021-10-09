DPS MIHAN celebrates ‘Joy of Giving Week’ from Oct 2 to 8

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN celebrated “Joy of Giving Week’ from October 2 to 8 with the aim to motivate our little kids to imbibe the values of sharing and caring. “The mere act of giving fills a person’s life with joy and his happiness multiplies. The joy of giving is indescribable as it takes courage to give something from your life to others,” said the school.

In this initiative, the school collaborated with the Nagpur Circle of Moms (NCM). The co-founders of NCM Urmi Chakravorty, Menaka Parashar Bhargav, and Shuchita Katkar, not just believe in the future development of society, but also, are keen to help the destitute and the needy. This charitable trust has organised many events of charity, from empowering women so that they can make conscious decisions to create a better society and can also stand up for themselves.

DPS MIHAN got to join hands with this social group in a noble cause of donating woollen clothes, masks, sanitizers, use & throw gloves, multivitamins strips (calcium/ vitamins medicines) for senior citizens residing in old age homes and underprivileged children.

DPS MIHAN said that they aim to carry forward the vision of their President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, Tulika Kedia which is to be exemplary to the young generation as this will nurture warmth, compassion, and empathy in the students at a very young age in a natural way. We would like to thank all our parents, teachers and staff who supported the cause wholeheartedly.