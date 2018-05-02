Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS

Mumbai – The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the State Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed Lieutenant General Dr. Madhuri Rajeev Kanitkar as the new Vice Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.

Lt Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, PVSM, AVSM who is serving as the Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff in the Ministry of Defence has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years or till attaining the age of 65 years whichever is earlier, from the date she assumes the office of the vice chancellor.

Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (b. 15 Oct 1960) obtained her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College Pune standing first in the University. She passed MD Pediatrics and also obtained DNB Pediatrics. Dr Kanitkar served as Dean of AFMS from January 2017 to May 2019. She has a total experience of 22 years in teaching and research. She was presented the Best Teacher Award by MUHS in the year 2008.

Lt Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar succeeds Dr. Deelip Mhaisekar whose term ended on 10th February 2021. Vice Chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr. Nitin Karmalkar was holding the additional charge of the post of vice chancellor.

The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Justice Kalpesh Jhaveri (Retd), former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the vice chancellor.

Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department were members of the Committee.