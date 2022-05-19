Published On : Thu, May 19th, 2022
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

LPG price hiked again

Advertisement

Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The hike comes on the back of a Rs 50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7.

Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement