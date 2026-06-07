LPG Price Hike: Nagpur Cylinder Now Costs ₹994

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Nagpur/New Delhi: In another setback for household budgets, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹29 per 14.2 kg cylinder, effective immediately. The latest revision marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices within the last three months, adding further pressure on consumers already grappling with rising living costs.

Following the hike, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to ₹942. In Nagpur, where the cylinder was previously priced at approximately ₹964.50, consumers are now expected to pay around ₹993.50 per cylinder.

The increase comes after a ₹60 hike implemented earlier this year, resulting in a cumulative rise of nearly ₹90 in just three months. The revised rates have been rolled out across the country by oil marketing companies.

Gold Rate June 06 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,46,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The repeated increase in cooking gas prices is expected to impact millions of households, particularly middle-class and lower-income families that depend on LPG as their primary cooking fuel. With essential household expenses already on the rise, the latest price revision is likely to further strain monthly budgets.

Industry observers attribute the increase to fluctuations in international energy markets and higher import costs. As India relies heavily on imported LPG to meet domestic demand, global price movements continue to influence retail rates across the country.

Consumers in Nagpur and other cities will now have to allocate more towards cooking fuel expenses, making LPG one of the key contributors to rising household expenditure in recent months.

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