Lover creates Insta page, posts obscene images of girlfriend in Nagpur

Nagpur: A tech-savvy youth was exposed by Cyber Police for his elaborate conspiracy to divert his girlfriend’s attention from her male friends. The youth, belonging to the same community as the girl, created a fake Instagram group and posted a morphed picture of his girlfriend.

He further exacerbated the situation by creating four bogus Instagram accounts using the identities of her male friends and made obscene comments on the girl’s picture to tarnish their image in her eyes.

According to a senior police official, the youth had earlier expressed objections regarding the girl’s friendly relations with boys from different communities. Frustrated by her refusal to break the relations with the boys, the youth concocted a plan to manipulate her perception about the male friends. His conspiracy was intended to create mistrust in the girl’s mind about these friends.

The youth began his conspiracy by forming a bogus Instagram group named ‘Nagpur Muli News Group’ and shared a morphed image of the girl within the group. Additionally, he created four fictitious Instagram profiles, using genuine pictures and names of her male friends. Taking advantage of these fake accounts, he proceeded to make obscene comments on the girl’s picture. In a bid to disrupt the girl’s opinion about her male friends, the youth captured screenshots of the derogatory comments and sent them to her.

He also recalled his earlier claims to the girl, asserting that the four individuals were not of good character. The girl promptly reported the matter to her parents, who wasted no time in contacting the police. A complaint was lodged, and the Cyber Police Station registered a case against the four alleged culprits under charges of molestation.

Commissioner of Police (CP)Amitesh Kumar said that the police were able to trace the IP addresses linked to the bogus Instagram accounts. They discovered that the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy was none other than the girl’s boyfriend. It was revealed that the youth had created the fake profiles solely to create doubt regarding the girl’s male friends. Subsequently, he also deleted the accounts.

