Five students from Vidarbha crack UPSC, Nagpur’s Janhavi Sathe 7th in State

Nagpur: Five students from Vidarbha have succeeded in cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results for which were declared onTuesday. Of the five, Janhavi Sathe secured 7th position in Maharashtra and 127the All India Rank (AIR).

Cracking the UPSC examination is everybody’s dream. Fortunately, the regional imbalance too got removed now as every state is taking its own efforts. Nagpur’s graph too is going high as far as number of students from city excelling in UPSC. This time five students became successful by securing good ranks in this examination. Of the five, 4 youths who cleared the examination had their coaching from Pre-IAS Training Centre, Nagpur. Seven students of the centre were selected for personal interviews, of which 4 cleared the interview.

Advertisement

Among these, Amit Undirwade got 581st rank. Whereas Rajshree Deshmukh has been included in the provisional list. Prateek Korde with 638th rank and Rahul Atram with 663rd rank cleared the examination. Director of the Centre Dr Pramod Lakhe expressed satisfaction over the result. He said that the situation has improved at the centre as more students are succeeding in the examination.

Nagpur’s Rahul Atram is a student of tribal community. Students belonging to tribal community have passed UPSC after several years. Some of these students had taken admission in the Pre-IAS Training Center of Nagpur, run by the state government. Some have taken advantage of the interview training conducted at the center in Delhi.

Janhavi Manish Sathe, daughter of a city-based entrepreneur, has done Nagpur proud by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Janhavi secured 7th rank in Maharashtra and an All India Rank 127. Janhavi has come out with flying colours in the first attempt, which shows her determination and diligence through other preparation and performance in the examination.

“I am very happy that I could clear the exam in the very first attempt. I was confident that I will,” she said, adding, “The score is yet to be released, but I am expecting that I will get Indian Foreign Services (IFS) in Civil services.” Janhavi is preparing for her second attempt at the UPSC examination, which would be held next week. “Whatever my score is in this attempt, I am ready to give my second attempt soonand will perform better than my first attempt,” she said.

She wants to serve the country through Indian Foreign Services. Janhavi started her UPSC examination preparations when she was in second year of graduation. She completed Bachelors in History from Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College of Science and Arts in Mumbai. After her graduation she took a one year break from her academics and completely dedicated that year for the preparation of UPSC examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement