Love given by Nagpur is indescribable, says S N Vinod

The veteran journalist S N Vinod was felicitated by prominent personalities on the occasion of his 81st birthday on November 1

Nagpur: “Following a passionate request by veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayar, Nagpur entered into my life. Last August, I completed 60 years of Editorship. A look in the past would reveal that Nagpur has bestowed on me a lot. I am humbled by the cooperation of friends, colleagues and the love of Nagpur,” expressed veteran scribe S N Vinod at his felicitation function on the occasion of his 81st birthday on Tuesday, November 1.

Vinod further said that since he was not connected with Nagpur well, he was not eager as such to come to Nagpur. “However, with a request by Nayar and a lot of persuasion by Jawaharlal Darda, I became a Nagpurian. Today, this fact is very pleasing for me. Vinod Maheshwari had deputed veteran poet Madhup Pandey to convince me. Therefore, I rendered my services to him, too. Newspapers changed but I never compromised my principles. Journalism gave me massive satisfaction. At present, I am authoring two books,” the Nagpurian said.

Nagpur Press Club President Pradeep Maitra threw light on the high qualities and specialities of S N Vinod. He mentioned Vinod as Wikipedia of history. Senior scribe Joseph Rao introduced S N Vinod as a witness to events in old times. Senior journalist Brahmashankar Tripathi highlighted S N Vinod’s hard work. Maharashtra Times Editor Shripad Aparajit said that the outstanding working style of S N Vinod is an inspiration for a new lot of scribes who found the veteran journalist always supporting them.

The farmer leader Kishore Tiwari praised S N Vinod for his untiring efforts to stop the downward trend in today’s journalism. The State Information Commissioner Rahul Pande appealed to new generation scribes to seek success mantra from S N Vinod.

On the occasion a cake was cut and greetings were exchanged. Editor Gajanan Nimdeo, Ramesh Kulkarni, Chandrashekhar Joshi, Sharad Rotkar, Ramu Bhagwat, Rajiv Jagtap, and many other prominent personalities from various fields were present on the occasion.

