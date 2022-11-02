Amul’s take on Kohli’s privacy invasion

Virat Kohli has denounced the ‘absolute invasion’ of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in the public domain. In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings.

Crown Perth, the hotel the Indian mens cricket team were in during their stay for the match against South Africa, have issued an apology following the video captured by one of their contractors while accessing the former India captains room without permission.

