Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!

“Safalta 0 Km” team releases their song, Ankhon ni Andar; the new love anthem of the year. As the movie releases on the 14th of February 2020, valentine couples shall get soaked in warm and cozy moments with the romantic tunes of Ankhon ni Andar.

“Safalta 0 km” is a dance based film but has songs of all genres out of which ‘Aankhon ni andar’ is the soulful romantic track.

The song is sung by Laavan Gone, Lyricist- Vaibhav Desai and the Music directors are Veeral and Laavan.

The song was launched at Dharmesh Yelande’s home town Baroda. He looked content being at a place where he started his career and dreamt about being a dancer. The grandeur of the launch was unerring. Dharmesh quoted that I am extremely excited for the release of the film, the response is amazing. The film releases on 14th February, 2020 so don’t forget to book your tickets.

The film is an inspiration for everyone. With love, we present to you “Safalta 0 Km”. Go in large numbers.

Akshay shared his happiness by saying, the response was unexpectedly grand. Releasing on Valentines; the day of Love, don’t forget to show some love to our film as well. “Safalta 0 Km”, has an inspiring message; the true meaning of success. The film has a message for people of all ages so do come in large numbers and grace the movie.

The movie is Directed by Akshay Yagnik and Produced by Pinal Patel, film also has some exceptional actors like Nikunj Modi, Manisha Thakkar, Shivani Joshi, Shivani Patel, Tarun Nihilani, Dharmesh Vyas, Kurush Deboo, Uday Modi, Pauravi Joshi and Shivam Tiwari.

The film is produced under the banner of RZ Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Music directed and composed by very talented Duo Veeral Mistry and Laavan Gone.

Do not miss its release-book your romantic date at your closest theatres this valentine with “Safalta 0 Km”.