‘Looteri Dulhan’ Busted: Woman Arrested in Nagpur for Blackmail and False Rape Accusations

Nagpur: In a dramatic breakthrough, Gittikhadan Police in Nagpur have arrested ‘Looteri Dulhan’ (looter bride) accused of luring men into marriage through honeytraps and then blackmailing them for money. The accused, identified as Samrala alias Sameera Fatima alias Seema, had been on the run for nearly a year after a complaint was lodged by a travel businessman, Ghulam Gaus Pathan.

Police sources revealed that Sameera was finally caught near a roadside tea stall in Civil Lines area of the city after a well-planned trap by investigation officer Sharada Bhopale. Sameera, who falsely claimed to be a school teacher, is believed to have duped over a dozen men using similar tactics.

First target: A Bank Manager

Sameera’s modus operandi reportedly began with targeting a bank manager through a popular matrimony website. Introducing herself as a divorced woman, she lured the man into marriage. Soon after the wedding, she began extorting money by issuing threats. When the victim tried to distance himself, Sameera demanded Rs 50 lakh in hush money. Eventually, the bank manager lodged a complaint at the Mankapur Police Station.

Victim after victim

Sameera later targeted Ghulam Gaus Pathan via Facebook. After convincing him to marry her, she allegedly fabricated false accusations and continued extracting money. Eventually, she booked him under a fake rape case. Pathan submitted all supporting evidence and lodged a formal complaint with Gittikhadan Police, leading to the current arrest.

According to police, Sameera often operated with the help of a network of accomplices, including a maulana, a lawyer, and a few middlemen. She allegedly filed multiple false FIRs, including rape, against her victims, causing severe distress and social stigma to their families.

200+ victims across Maharashtra?

In a shocking press interaction, Ghulam and at least seven other alleged victims came forward to narrate their ordeal. They claimed Sameera has honeytrapped and blackmailed over 200 individuals, not just in Nagpur but in other districts of Maharashtra as well, particularly targeting salaried professionals.

Ghulam also alleged that due to fear of social defamation, many victims refrain from filing official complaints. He urged law enforcement to take stringent action and demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all past cases linked to Sameera.

Following her arrest, Sameera was produced before the court, which granted three days of police custody. Investigations are ongoing, and police are now verifying her connections and the extent of her fraud network.