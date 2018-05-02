Look within before attacking govt on J&K: Amit Shah

Amit Shah moves the J&K re-organisation bill in Lok Sabha.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah asked all those attacking the government for the abrogation of Article 370 to “understand the situation of J&K”. He said, “Don’t mislead the people of the country,” Amit Shah said.

On Adhir Ranjan’s remarks in Lok Sabha that there was still no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah asked if Congress can tell what did it do in 70 years of its rule. “Jo attack kar rahe hain, apne girebaan mein jhaank kar dekhein,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said, “There are people who say we have taken decision on 4G after pressure from outside. This is a BJP government. We are not under pressure. 2G connection was there because of security reasons. If there is no peace and tranquility, there is no point.” Amit Shah also went on to say that people who demand statehood, “why didn’t they remove Article 370 for 70 years?”