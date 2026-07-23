Nagpur Crime Branch Solves Chain Snatching Case, Two Arrested

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch’s Anti-Chain Snatching Squad has solved a chain snatching case reported near Lokmat Chowk under the Dhantoli police station limits by arresting two accused. Police recovered stolen gold jewellery and other property worth ₹6.72 lakh from their possession.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of July 8, when 63-year-old Bandu Mandpe was walking near Lokmat Chowk. Two men riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched his gold chain and fled the scene. Based on the victim’s complaint, Dhantoli Police registered an offence and launched an investigation.

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During the probe, the Anti-Chain Snatching Squad examined footage from nearly 250 CCTV cameras across the city over a period of around 15 days. The extensive surveillance helped investigators identify and trace the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jayesh Chaudhary and Naveen Parihar. Police said Jayesh previously worked as an ambulance driver and is allegedly addicted to drugs. During interrogation, the duo reportedly confessed to committing the chain snatching with the help of an associate.

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Police also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, along with another two-wheeler that was allegedly stolen from the Hudkeshwar area. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at ₹6.72 lakh.

Both accused have been handed over to Dhantoli Police for further investigation. Police are also probing their possible involvement in other chain snatching and vehicle theft cases.

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