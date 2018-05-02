Lokmanya Tilak Express Derails After Hitting Van in Odisha; Several Injured

New Delhi: Seven coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak express got derailed as it hit a van carrying goods at around 7 AM on Thursday.

Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), JP Mishra, has confirmed to local media that 20 passengers were injured of which five received major injuries. There was no report of any casualty in the mishap and all passengers are out of danger, he added.

The ECoR has issued helpline numbers 0674-1072 and 0671-1072 for information on the accident and injured passengers apart from rescue and relief operations.