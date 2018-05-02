Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    JCI Nagvidarbha gets new body

    JCI Nagvidarbha’s new LOM Governing Board installation ceremony was conducted on Monday, January 13th 2020 at Amrut Bhavan, Nagpur, JC Dr. Lalit Pathare took the Oath of President along with his LGB team for the Chapter for the year 2020. Honourable National President of JCI India, JCI Sen. Anish C Mathew was present on this occasion as the Chief Guest while JCI Senator Rajendra Jaiswal, Past Zone President- Zone IX as Key Note Speaker, Jc. Valluri Srinivas, Zone President- Zone-IX as Guest of honour and Jc. Nilesh Lanjewar was Special Invitee along with other dignitaries.

    The newly elected chapter governing body comprises; JC Dr. Lalit Pathare as The President, JC Rahul Palandurkar as Secretary, JC Amey Dabke as Treasurer, JC Atul Lalsare (VP Management), JC Mrunalini Dabke (VP Training), JC Rakesh Puttewar(VP Community), JC Manoj Jain (VP Business), JC Hitesh Borikar (VP Program), JC Dimple Tapase (Dir. Management), JC Varun Khandelwal (Dir. Training), JC Nilesh Thakre (Dir. Community), JC Ravi Nishane (Dir. Business), JC Amey Bawiskar (IT Cell Incharge), Jcrt. Sandhya Pathare (Jcrt Chairperson), Jcrt. Neha Meshram (Jcrt Co-ordinator), Jr. JC Isha Kocheta (JrJC Chairperson) and Jr.JC Ambika laturkar(JrJC Co-ordinator).

    Hon. National President JCI Sen. Anish C Mathew gave oath to newly elected members. He encouraged the newly elected Officers and team and motivated them for their required contribution to build and preserve the spirit of youth and their responsibility towards strengthening the society and New India. Key-note speaker Senator Rajendraji Jaiswal encouraged the new members of JCI Nagvidarbha to participate and utilize all the opportunities of JCI in order to grow and help others grow through various learning platforms and training sessions provided by JCI Nagvidarbha. JC. Valluri Srinivas also guided the members with his vision towards Zone IX and various activity which he wish to start this year in the zone. Jc. Nilesh Lanjewar too encouraged the youth present over there.

    The members of JCI Nagvidarbha were also honoured by the glorious presence of the founder president of the chapter JFP Sujit Khandelwal and Past Zone President JFM Manish Kurjekar, Past President JFP Shyam Dhomne, JFP Sunil Kumbhe, JFP Gajanan Burde, JFP Rupesh Dhakate, LOM President JC Allhad Surjikar and JC Sameer Wadodkar with IPP JC. Saurabh Meshram along with team of all past Jcrt Chairperson’s

    During the program JCI Nagvidarbha took the privilege to inaugurated various programs such as ‘HALF THE TAP’ challenge to save water in rainy and winter seasone to avoid the scarcity in summer which affects Vidarbha region badly. They also introduce a sticker of ‘I AM PROUD INDIAN- I FOLLOW TRAFFIC RULE’ which will be used to spread awareness of traffic rules in city.

    JCI Nagvidarbha also contributed two JFM proposals to JCI India Foundation which will help for various scholarship program running under JCI India.

    The program was enlightened by Jr Jc. Shruti Pathare by performing classical Bharatanatyam dance.

