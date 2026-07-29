Lok Sabha passes examination reform bill amid Oppn din

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Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years’ jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine, amid sloganeering by opposition parties.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with stricter punishment, was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the education minister.

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Key Amendments And Government Action

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh said the government acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case, and as many as 52 FIRs have been lodged since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.

The amendment bill indicates that the government is open to learning from experience, he said, noting that the rate of suicide related to paper leaks has also reduced over the last few years.

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He criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that he lacks knowledge of parliamentary norms and the functioning of the government.

Immediately after the passage of the bill, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

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