Lohit Matani Takes Charge as DCP Traffic Nagpur; Vows to Focus on City’s Growing Traffic Woes

Nagpur: Lohit Matani officially assumed charge today as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Nagpur City. Upon taking charge, he underlined his commitment to tackling the city’s escalating traffic issues.

Speaking to the media, DCP Matani highlighted that the number of vehicles in Nagpur is rising rapidly, resulting in frequent traffic congestion and an increase in road accidents. He emphasized the need to curb illegal and haphazard parking, which he said is a major cause of road blockages. Strict action will be taken to address such violations, he assured.

He also stated that there will be intensified action against drunk driving and riders not wearing helmets. “Traffic rules are made for the safety of every citizen. I urge Nagpur residents to follow them sincerely,” said Matani in his appeal.

The DCP also expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents caused due to ongoing road construction in various parts of the city. He said that accident-prone areas, or “black spots,” will be identified and necessary safety improvements will be made.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the traffic police department will take all necessary measures, he said, adding that public cooperation is crucial. He urged citizens to follow traffic regulations and support the police in maintaining order on the roads.