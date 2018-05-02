Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 10th, 2020

    Lockdown to be extended till April 30

    According to highly placed sources in the government, the 3-week national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ends on April 14, will be extended for another two weeks, till the end of April.

    But it will not be business as usual on May 1, the government is clear in its mind.

    What is being considered by the government is a staggered lifting of the lockdown, with no place collecting more than 50% of its capacity, the sources said.

    According to a tentative calendar of lifting of the lockdown before the government, religious places will be the first to reopen, on May 5.

    Fruits and vegetable markets will be allowed to open from May 7, but on alternate days.

    Malls, cinema halls and wedding halls are expected to open in the third week of May, while educational institutions will reopen in the end of May.
    Trains and domestic flights are expected to resume on May 15.

    International flights, however, will have a longer wait — July 30 is the date being considered, and a final decision will be taken after gauging if the world has been able to overcome the coronavirus threat or not.

    According to sources in the government, this is the tentative plan before the Prime Minister’s Office and sums up the essence of what various experts groups have proposed.

    While a final call will be taken by the Union Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is keen to give chief ministers the freedom to decide on the schedule as per their own compulsions.

    This calendar is expected to be discussed in the PM’s video-conference with the CMs tomorrow, following which Prime Minister Modi may address the nation on Sunday, April 12.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Community offers Good Friday prayers at home
    Video: Community offers Good Friday prayers at home
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    Round Table India initiates RTI Kitchen to provide cooked meals to migrant workers and BPL people
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना संशयित नागरिक विलगीकरणासाठी हॉटेल्स मालकांचा पुढाकार
    कोरोना संशयित नागरिक विलगीकरणासाठी हॉटेल्स मालकांचा पुढाकार
    गरजूंना अन्नदानासाठी मनपामध्ये ‘फूड झोन’
    गरजूंना अन्नदानासाठी मनपामध्ये ‘फूड झोन’
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: कोरोना से जंग जीतकर युवक अस्पताल से घर लौटा
    गोंदिया: कोरोना से जंग जीतकर युवक अस्पताल से घर लौटा
    गोंदिया: कोरोना वायरस से बचाव हेतु निशुल्क हैंड सेनीटाइजर वितरित
    गोंदिया: कोरोना वायरस से बचाव हेतु निशुल्क हैंड सेनीटाइजर वितरित
    Trending News
    Lockdown to be extended till April 30
    Lockdown to be extended till April 30
    WATCH in Nagpur, Poor people cheated by Ration Vendors, Confess on Camera
    WATCH in Nagpur, Poor people cheated by Ration Vendors, Confess on Camera
    Featured News
    Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reaches 1,574
    Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reaches 1,574
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 6 test Positive, City tally 25
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 6 test Positive, City tally 25
    Trending In Nagpur
    Extend lockdown period in state : Dipen Agrawal – CAMIT
    Extend lockdown period in state : Dipen Agrawal – CAMIT
    कोरोना संशयित नागरिक विलगीकरणासाठी हॉटेल्स मालकांचा पुढाकार
    कोरोना संशयित नागरिक विलगीकरणासाठी हॉटेल्स मालकांचा पुढाकार
    प्रधानमंत्री एवं मुख्यमंत्री राहतकोष में भारतीय वैद्यक समन्वय समिति ने दिया 3 लाख का योगदान
    प्रधानमंत्री एवं मुख्यमंत्री राहतकोष में भारतीय वैद्यक समन्वय समिति ने दिया 3 लाख का योगदान
    नदी स्वच्छतेसोबतच नाला स्वच्छतेलाही सुरुवात
    नदी स्वच्छतेसोबतच नाला स्वच्छतेलाही सुरुवात
    कोविड-१९चा पाचवा रुग्ण उपचारानंतर घरी परतला
    कोविड-१९चा पाचवा रुग्ण उपचारानंतर घरी परतला
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या माध्यमातून शनिवारी साधणार संवाद
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या माध्यमातून शनिवारी साधणार संवाद
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने वाहतूक पोलिसांना स्यानिटायझर केले उपलब्ध
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने वाहतूक पोलिसांना स्यानिटायझर केले उपलब्ध
    Video: Community offers Good Friday prayers at home
    Video: Community offers Good Friday prayers at home
    वीडियो: राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप या फिर सेटिंग के कारण नही हुई ‘कॉर्नर बियर बार’ पर कार्रवाई
    वीडियो: राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप या फिर सेटिंग के कारण नही हुई ‘कॉर्नर बियर बार’ पर कार्रवाई
    बगदादीया नगर बहुद्देशीय संस्था तर्फे मास्क आणि सॅनिटायझर चे वाटप
    बगदादीया नगर बहुद्देशीय संस्था तर्फे मास्क आणि सॅनिटायझर चे वाटप
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145