Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city recorded its highest temperature of the season till date, on Saturday, with the mercury reaching 46.5 degree Celsius — nearly three degrees above normal. This is the first time this year that the temperature has crossed the 45-degree mark.

Like the previous day, Saturday too the city was the hottest in Vidarbha. It was followed by Chandrapur and Akola, which recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 and 46 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature recorded in the city on the same day was 22.2 degree Celsius.

From the last three days, temperatures in the region have been increasing. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, has issued a heatwave warning for the city for the next two days.

As per the Met department, the maximum temperature of the city is expected to cross 44 and 45 degree Celsius in the coming week. Citizens are advised to stay indoors in the afternoons.