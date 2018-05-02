Lockdown in Nagpur? Know all about restrictions, what’s open and what’s not

Nagpur: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur district administration announced strict measures till March 31. Nagpur district guardian Nitin Raut had on March 11 announced restrictions from March 15 to 21. On Saturday (March 20), he convened a meeting to assess the situation and stricter measures have now been announced.

What’s open, what’s not?

1) Vegetable vendors can keep their shops open till 4 pm only.

2) Hotels and restaurants to remain open till 7 pm, however, online orders will be taken till 11 pm.

3) Wholesale markets to remain open till 4 pm.

4) All schools and colleges to remain closed till March 31.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that exams for class 10th and 12th will be conducted offline. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

No change has been made to the schedule of the examinations. The exams for Class 10 will start on April 29 while for the 12th standard, the papers will begin on April 23.

Due to COVID-19, the duration of the examination will be increased by 15 minutes. For specially-abled students, it will be increased by 20 minutes.

