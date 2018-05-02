Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Lockdown in Maharashtra will continue minimum till April 30, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thcakeray on Saturday said that the lockdown in the state has been extended till a minimum of April 30.

    Uddhav said that nearly 33,000 tests have been conducted in the state of which 19,000 are in Mumbai of approximately 1000 are positive of coronavirus.

    On Saturday, the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the 21-day lockdown imposed due the novel coronavirus pandemic by two more weeks.

    The PM conducted a meeting with all the Chief Ministers video conference where most of the states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown due for two more weeks.

    Meanwhile, 92 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

    In India, total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 7,447 now, 642 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far, said Govt of India on Saturday afternoon.

