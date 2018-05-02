Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign

Nagpur: The lockdown enforced by State Government has hit hard all the private as well as government sectors and media houses too are bleeding profusely. In a sudden move, one of the leading national English dailies has told 7 of its senior employees to either put in papers, informed reliable sources. The management has also cleared that these employees will be terminated if they do not resign on their own. 5 of the 7 journos are senior employees working for Nagpur edition of English daily while two others are from Marathi daily of same publication house. Interestingly, all these employees are from Marathi background.

Even another prominent Hindi daily being published from Nagpur has laid off some of their employees.

It has been the major cause of concern that after salary cuts ranging between 30-50% many city based prominent publications are set to layoffs their employees.

The publication owners are reportedly claiming that they are severely affected by the lockdown, that circulations and advertising have fallen and therefore they are resorting to these measures and seeking resignations from their employees.

Even though Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had appealed to corporate houses not to fire its employees during the lockdown, several had either terminated or sent their employees on long leaves without pay.

Media houses which like to pontificate constantly and tell the government what to do to recover the economy, appeared to have no other option but to let people go amid a lockdown, leaving many stranded across the city with no means of surviving or going home.