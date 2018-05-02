Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has announced extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31, 2020. However, several relaxations will be allowed under lockdown 4.0. Nagpur District Administration has also set a slew of measures to enforce lockdown between May 18 and May 31, albeit with some ease!

While hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, place of large gathering, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, social, political, cultural, barber shops and all kind of gathering, religious place/ place of worship for public will continue to remain shut during lockdown 4.0, restaurants shall be able offer home delivery through their kitchens.

The hotels offering stay to medical and police professional are permitted. Eateries offering home deliveries, canteens and food stalls at Bus stops, Railway Stations and Airport have permission to operate.

Except for essential services and medical emergencies, public transport like taxis, cab aggregators are prohibited. While private vehicles can commute following approval of local police station. The approval will be permitted with one driver and two passenger only (four wheelers), no pillion rider has allowed on two wheelers.

All essential activities are permitted. E-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items (except for contaminated zones). Banks, ATMs, non-banking finance companies, insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies, running of school, college, institution over online platforms are also permitted.

Monsoon related works, wine shops, non essential shops on alternative days are also permitted in the city.