Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi on Monday (today) said that the Govt. has announced an investment of Rs. 50,000 crores under “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” to create and develop infrastructure facilities for Coal India. It will help CIL achieve 1 billion tonnes coal production target by FY 2023-24.

It’s also an opportunity for CIL to open up new mines and increase coal production to reduce country’s coal imports saving valuable FOREX. He expected that CIL will substitute 100 million tonnes of coal import annually in near future.

Shri Joshi reiterated that the Government of India does not intend to privatize Coal India Ltd. Instead, the Government is strengthening CIL and will continue to do so.

He further added that CIL has a coal reserve which will last for over 100 years. Recently, the Government has allotted 16 new coal blocks to CIL to help it fuel the Indian economy.

He reassured the Coal India family that the Government is proud of CIL and it will only strengthen it in the days to come.