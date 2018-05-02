Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 18th, 2020

    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi

    Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi on Monday (today) said that the Govt. has announced an investment of Rs. 50,000 crores under “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” to create and develop infrastructure facilities for Coal India. It will help CIL achieve 1 billion tonnes coal production target by FY 2023-24.

    It’s also an opportunity for CIL to open up new mines and increase coal production to reduce country’s coal imports saving valuable FOREX. He expected that CIL will substitute 100 million tonnes of coal import annually in near future.

    Shri Joshi reiterated that the Government of India does not intend to privatize Coal India Ltd. Instead, the Government is strengthening CIL and will continue to do so.

    He further added that CIL has a coal reserve which will last for over 100 years. Recently, the Government has allotted 16 new coal blocks to CIL to help it fuel the Indian economy.

    He reassured the Coal India family that the Government is proud of CIL and it will only strengthen it in the days to come.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    आतापर्यन्त ७०० जनांची केली वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    आतापर्यन्त ७०० जनांची केली वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    गरिबीला कंटाळून लावला युवकाने गळफास
    गरिबीला कंटाळून लावला युवकाने गळफास
    Hindi News
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    टेक्नोम ने 35 हजार से ज्यादा रिटेलर्स के साथ सबसे बड़ी डोर-स्टेप डिलिवरी की पहल लॉन्च की
    टेक्नोम ने 35 हजार से ज्यादा रिटेलर्स के साथ सबसे बड़ी डोर-स्टेप डिलिवरी की पहल लॉन्च की
    Trending News
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Shantinagar Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 6, tally Jumps to 354
    Shantinagar Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 6, tally Jumps to 354
    Featured News
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    मेयोतील 270 सफाई कर्मचार्‍यांना अडीच महिन्यांपासून वेतन नाही
    मेयोतील 270 सफाई कर्मचार्‍यांना अडीच महिन्यांपासून वेतन नाही
    महाकवी कालिदास सहकारी पत संस्थेने जोपासला सामाजिक जाणिवेचा वसा
    महाकवी कालिदास सहकारी पत संस्थेने जोपासला सामाजिक जाणिवेचा वसा
    घाऊक भाजी विक्रीसाठी १९ मे पासून कॉटन मार्केट सुरू होणार
    घाऊक भाजी विक्रीसाठी १९ मे पासून कॉटन मार्केट सुरू होणार
    “Sur Spandan “ A Online musical concert on fb by Harmony Events.
    “Sur Spandan “ A Online musical concert on fb by Harmony Events.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145